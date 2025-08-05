Giannis Antetokounmpo Weighs Future With Milwaukee Bucks as Season Approaches

Milwaukee, WI – Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, is still contemplating his future with the team as the 2025-26 NBA season nears. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that Antetokounmpo is evaluating whether to remain in Milwaukee or request a trade.

“It’s August 4. Sources tell me there’s still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis will stay in Milwaukee,” Charania said. “He’s continuing to evaluate his future, asking over and over if this roster is capable of winning a championship.” Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP and 12-year Bucks player, won a championship in 2021 and wants to repeat that success.

The Bucks front office recently cut ties with Damian Lillard, stretching his contract to demonstrate their commitment to building a competitive team around Antetokounmpo. “We’re doing everything in our power to keep you here,” the organization is signaling. But the final decision rests with Antetokounmpo, who is weighing the Bucks’ potential for success against the option of seeking a better opportunity elsewhere.

On a recent live stream, Antetokounmpo seemed to hint at his preference for staying with the Bucks. “Probably, I love Milwaukee,” he stated when asked about his future.

Charania noted that several teams are waiting for a definitive decision from Antetokounmpo. The NBA landscape could change dramatically if he opts for a trade. The anticipation is palpable as training camps open in mid-September.

Critics speculate about why Antetokounmpo would demand a trade now instead of earlier when more teams could pursue him. Despite signing new players and maintaining his strong performance last season, uncertainty looms over the Bucks’ roster and its efficacy in contending for another title.

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points and 11.9 rebounds, leading the Bucks to a playoff spot even amid challenges. As roster adjustments occur, all eyes remain on him and the Bucks, with the hope that he will choose to stay now that new players have been added.