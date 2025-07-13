Giant Pinecone Seed Launches with Pet Mutation Update in Grow a Garden

City, State/Country — On July 12, 2025, Grow a Garden introduced the much-anticipated Giant Pinecone seed as part of its Pet Mutation Update. This new permanent Prismatic seed has quickly become a coveted item for players looking to enhance their gardens.

The Giant Pinecone seed can be bought from Sam's Seed Shop for 915 Robux or with Sheckles, though the exact price in Sheckles is yet to be confirmed. Players will appreciate its multi-harvest capability, allowing them to reap five crops from each yield. There is also a chance to receive a Lucky Harvest seed when harvesting.

For those eager to get their hands on the Giant Pinecone, the Snail pet can improve the odds of achieving a Lucky Harvest. Additionally, two other animal companions — the Golden Lab and the Dog — can randomly dig up seeds. Although the chance to dig up a Prismatic seed is low, it is still possible.

The Red Fox offers players an interesting strategy, as it has the ability to duplicate seeds from other players’ gardens. However, this is contingent on another player having the Burning Bud, making it a method based on availability and luck.

The Pet Mutation update also enhances the game by introducing new features, including the ability to mutate pets for improved stats and abilities. Players can input pets at level 50 to apply one of twelve mutations. This adds a new level of gameplay, allowing for greater customization of pets.

According to developers, the Pet Mutation Update offers an exciting expansion from the previous Prehistoric Update, introducing new seeds, dinosaurs, and gameplay mechanics that can significantly increase engagement. Players are encouraged to check the Seed Shop every 30 minutes for stock updates, increasing their chances of scoring this elusive seed.

As many players look to take advantage of the new update, they are reminded to continuously experiment with their pets and gardens. The introduction of the Giant Pinecone seed not only diversifies crop options but also increases the potential profits in-game.