Entertainment
Giant Pinecone Seed Launches with Pet Mutation Update in Grow a Garden
City, State/Country — On July 12, 2025, Grow a Garden introduced the much-anticipated Giant Pinecone seed as part of its Pet Mutation Update. This new permanent Prismatic seed has quickly become a coveted item for players looking to enhance their gardens.
The Giant Pinecone seed can be bought from Sam's Seed Shop for 915 Robux or with Sheckles, though the exact price in Sheckles is yet to be confirmed. Players will appreciate its multi-harvest capability, allowing them to reap five crops from each yield. There is also a chance to receive a Lucky Harvest seed when harvesting.
For those eager to get their hands on the Giant Pinecone, the Snail pet can improve the odds of achieving a Lucky Harvest. Additionally, two other animal companions — the Golden Lab and the Dog — can randomly dig up seeds. Although the chance to dig up a Prismatic seed is low, it is still possible.
The Red Fox offers players an interesting strategy, as it has the ability to duplicate seeds from other players’ gardens. However, this is contingent on another player having the Burning Bud, making it a method based on availability and luck.
The Pet Mutation update also enhances the game by introducing new features, including the ability to mutate pets for improved stats and abilities. Players can input pets at level 50 to apply one of twelve mutations. This adds a new level of gameplay, allowing for greater customization of pets.
According to developers, the Pet Mutation Update offers an exciting expansion from the previous Prehistoric Update, introducing new seeds, dinosaurs, and gameplay mechanics that can significantly increase engagement. Players are encouraged to check the Seed Shop every 30 minutes for stock updates, increasing their chances of scoring this elusive seed.
As many players look to take advantage of the new update, they are reminded to continuously experiment with their pets and gardens. The introduction of the Giant Pinecone seed not only diversifies crop options but also increases the potential profits in-game.
Recent Posts
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week