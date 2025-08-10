Giant Severance Mural Unveiled in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA — A new giant mural for the Apple TV+ series “Severance” has appeared on Melrose Avenue, capturing the attention of locals and visitors alike. The mural, titled “The Exalted Victory of Cold Harbor,” was completed at the end of July and shared by Apple on social media this week.

Photos released by Apple include a selfie taken by the show’s star, Adam Scott, who plays the lead role in the acclaimed series. Passersby first noticed the mural in its final stages and shared their excitement on various platforms.

According to reports, artists worked diligently to finish the mural, making it a distinctive landmark amid the plethora of entertainment advertisements in the area. One Facebook user posted a photo from late July showing the mural’s progress during a casual walk.

This mural marks a notable promotional strategy for Apple as it continues to promote its streaming content. “Severance” has garnered significant buzz with its unique storyline and cinematic quality, contributing to its popularity among viewers.

The community is invited to share their thoughts about the mural on social media, adding to the conversation surrounding its artistic value and connection to the series. How do you feel about this massive artwork?