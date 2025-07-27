Giants Aim for Revenge Against Mets Tonight at Oracle Park

San Francisco, California – The San Francisco Giants are looking to bounce back after a disappointing start to their series against the New York Mets. The teams face off tonight at Oracle Park at 6:05 p.m. PT.

In their first game, the Giants struggled to find their rhythm and tasted defeat. Tonight, they turn to left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray, who aims to lead the team to victory.

“We know we have to come out strong and exact some revenge,” Ray said during a pre-game interview. “It’s all about getting the guys back in it and showing what we can do.”

Ray’s counterpart on the mound will be fellow lefty David Peterson of the Mets. Peterson, who has been effective this season, hopes to keep the Giants at bay.

Fans can catch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area for regional coverage, and on KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM and KSFN 1510 AM for radio broadcasts.

The Giants enter this game with a record of 54-50, and the Mets lead the series with a record of 60-44.