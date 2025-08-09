Giants Call Up Rookie Drew Gilbert as Encarnacion Lands on IL

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco Giants have called up rookie Drew Gilbert from Triple-A Sacramento as they look to fill the gap left by the injured outfielder, Luis Encarnacion. The announcement was made on Friday, August 8, 2025, following Encarnacion’s placement on the 10-day injured list due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Gilbert, 24, is a highly regarded prospect ranked as the No. 13 in the Giants’ farm system. Standing at 5-foot-9, although he claims to be a half-inch shorter, he brings impressive speed and versatility to the outfield. In his first game Friday, he debuted in right field, batting ninth in the lineup.

“I feel like I can play all three positions in the outfield, wherever they want me to play,” Gilbert said, expressing excitement about competing at the major league level. He noted the challenge of getting accustomed to different ballparks while remaining optimistic about his performance.

Gilbert has shown promise in the minor leagues, boasting a .500 batting average—7 for 14 with two doubles in his last five games. “I’m more of a line drive guy with some power,” he explained, adding that he may not be a power hitter but can still drive the ball well.

The Tennessee native is thrilled to have family and friends support him in his major league debut, having grown up a fan of the Minnesota Twins. Gilbert attended Stillwater High, near St. Paul, before being selected with the No. 28 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

His journey to the majors has been anything but straightforward, having been involved in two notable trades since joining the league. Notably, he was traded alongside current teammate Justin Verlander by the Mets in 2023. “It’s kind of a crazy world, isn’t it?” Gilbert remarked about finally meeting Verlander, whom he referred to as “a legend.”

Encarnacion’s injury comes as a significant blow for the Giants, who are already grappling with different roster challenges. The 27-year-old right fielder had recently been hitting his stride, hitting a 442-foot home run before being sidelined with his latest injury.

Manager Bob Melvin shared his concern for Encarnacion, saying, “It’s tough, and it’s one of those injuries where you really feel for the guy. This is his best opportunity he’d ever had to come to the big leagues and have a spot.” While Gilbert is starting now, Melvin has indicated that he might not remain the everyday starter as the team navigates a nine-game homestand with multiple left-handed hitters in their outfield.