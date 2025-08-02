Giants Call Up Teng and McCray Ahead of Mets Series

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco Giants have selected right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng to their Major League Baseball roster ahead of a series opener against the New York Mets on Friday night. The team acquired Teng from the New York Mets as part of a recent trade and he is expected to be active for tonight’s game.

Along with Teng, the Giants have also recalled outfielder Grant McCray from Triple-A Sacramento. These moves come as the Giants look to fill gaps left by recent trades involving notable players, including closer Camilo Doval and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.

Teng, 26, is making his first appearance on the Major League roster this season. Last year, he made four relief appearances for the Giants but faced difficulties controlling his pitches, leading to a high walk rate. However, this season, he has shown significant improvement with a 3.67 earned run average and a remarkable 38% strikeout rate at Triple-A, where he has pitched across 25 games.

“He’s one of the better pitchers in the Pacific Coast League,” a source close to the Giants said. “His performance this year has been far better than in previous seasons.” Teng is set to start tomorrow’s game against the Mets.

The Giants have recently faced challenges in their rotation due to injuries and subpar performance. They lost starter Landen Roupp to elbow inflammation and demoted pitcher Hayden Birdsong to Triple-A. Manager Bob Melvin is hoping Teng can provide a stabilizing presence, given he has been a strong option in the minors.

McCray, 24, is making his season debut after a promising Spring Training. He had played 37 games last season and is known for his speed. McCray has been turning his season around with a solid batting average and stolen bases, making him an ideal candidate to replace Yastrzemski.

These roster adjustments reflect the urgency for the Giants as they fight to stay competitive in the Wild Card race, currently six games behind the leaders. The addition of both Teng and McCray marks a new phase for San Francisco as they seek to improve their standings.