Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes

San Diego, California – Chris Manhertz, a tight end for the New York Giants, recently gathered with 18 offensive teammates, including quarterback Russell Wilson, at his home in San Diego. Manhertz, who has played the most NFL games among his teammates but has one of the lowest reception totals, is set to host his third annual free football camp for young athletes.

The camp will take place at Cardinal Spellman High School in The Bronx on Saturday at 10 a.m. Manhertz is eager to share valuable insights with the 175 players aged 10 to 18 expected to attend. He aims to teach them that they don’t need to be top stars like Travis Kelce to have successful careers in football.

“There’s a wealth of roles available, and you have to adapt to stick around,” Manhertz told The Post. He emphasized that finding ways to provide value where others cannot has been a key to his longevity in the sport, particularly through his skills in run blocking.

Having just completed a challenging workout with Wilson’s private trainer, Manhertz reflects on his journey. He understands the difficulties many young players face and is committed to helping them build their skill sets and confidence.

During the camp, attendees can expect personal coaching and mentorship, further solidifying Manhertz’s dedication to youth development. The event is not only about football; it’s about creating opportunities and showing youngsters that hard work can lead to success.

Meanwhile, fellow Giants receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is also stepping up. After hosting a free community weekend at his alma mater Weequahic High School in Newark, Smith-Marsette expressed his passion for giving back. He emphasized the importance of sharing experiences and reducing the financial burden of youth programs.

Smith-Marsette, who aims to secure his spot on the team’s roster, hopes to be a game-changer on special teams this season. He is determined to prove his worth, especially after a strong offseason focused on mastering the playbook.

As Manhertz and Smith-Marsette prepare for the upcoming season, their initiatives reflect a strong commitment to their communities, solidifying the bond between professional athletes and the youth they inspire.