Giants Clash with Hawks in Do-or-Die Elimination Final

Sydney, Australia – Greater Western Sydney (GWS) embarks on its finals campaign against Hawthorn in an elimination final at Engie Stadium today at 3:15 PM AEST. The Giants, having won nine of their last ten matches, are looking to overcome the memories of their straight-sets exit from finals last year.

Hawthorn, who surprised many by making the finals last year, comes into the match under scrutiny, winning only three out of ten games against the eventual finalists this season. Despite this, one victory was an earlier match against GWS, raising expectations for the Hawks.

GWS has made significant changes to its line-up, bringing back key players Jesse Hogan, Jake Stringer, and Josh Kelly, who return from injuries. In contrast, Hawthorn welcomes defender Josh Weddle back but dropped Mitch Lewis for tactical reasons.

The Giants made a strong start to the season, but they need to maintain their focus throughout the four quarters. They currently dominate scoring from clearances, averaging 36.3 percent, which poses a challenge for Hawthorn’s defense. In their previous encounters this season, GWS has shown strength, particularly from Tom Green, who ranks high in clearance wins.

On the flip side, Hawthorn’s road record remains a concern, winning only four matches outside Victoria since coach Sam Mitchell took over. This season, they are 1-4 away from home and have never won at Engie Stadium after eight attempts. The Hawks are aware they must overcome this trend to advance in the finals.

The stakes are high for both teams, with the winner set to face Adelaide in a semifinal next weekend. The Giants aim to leverage their home-ground advantage, having lost just once at Engie Stadium this year. GWS carries formidable form but must learn from past failures to avoid another disappointing finals exit.

As the match progresses, the focus will be on both teams’ strategies and key players, particularly in midfield and forward roles. The clash between the Giants and Hawks promises to be a nail-biter, with both teams vying for survival in the playoffs.