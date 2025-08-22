East Rutherford, NJ — New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Saturday that Russell Wilson will remain the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Wilson’s role comes amid the rising performance of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, sparking speculation about the future of the franchise’s quarterback position.

Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and former star with the Seattle Seahawks, has experienced a gradual decline in performance. His struggles have placed him at No. 26 in Mike Sando‘s annual QB rankings, marking his first time in Tier 4 after previously ranking higher in previous years.

Despite these challenges, Daboll emphasized the stability Wilson brings to the team, stating, “There’s no plan for that to change anytime soon.” The Giants are committed to giving Dart time to develop, which means the starting role is Wilson’s for now.

“He can still do some things, but I think he is just declining,” noted one NFL defensive coordinator. Comments from around the league reflected concerns that Wilson’s ability to make plays on the move has diminished. “What he had that was magical about him — the ability to create plays on the move — is gone,” another coach asserted.

Nevertheless, several coaches recognized Wilson’s experience in high-pressure situations, suggesting he is still a legitimate starter. “He has pelts on the wall for two-minute offense, and you have to give him credit for that,” one head coach remarked.

The Giants signed backup quarterback Jameis Winston this offseason, but attention continues to shift toward Dart, who was impressive during the preseason. Dart completed 14 of 16 passes, showcasing his potential to take over sooner than anticipated.

“I wouldn’t call him the next big thing yet, but he has shown flashes of ability that could make the coaching staff rethink their plans,” said a source close to the team.

The upcoming season will test Wilson’s resilience as he aims to reclaim his former status. For now, his experience may be the anchor the Giants need in an otherwise challenging year ahead.