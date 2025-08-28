Giants Complete Sweep Over Cubs with Dramatic Ninth-Inning Win

SAN FRANCISCO, California — The San Francisco Giants edged the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Thursday, securing a three-game series sweep at Oracle Park. The victory was marked by a thrilling ninth-inning single from Willy Adames, who also homered twice during the game.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the ninth, Adames stepped up after a one-out walk from Cubs pitcher Justin Steele. He singled to right field, allowing pinch-runner Patrick Bailey to score after a throwing error by the Cubs’ defense, clinching the Giants’ 10th walk-off win of the season.

The Cubs initially led the game courtesy of Nico Hoerner’s three-run homer in the second inning, putting them ahead 3-1. However, the Giants rallied to tie the game with two runs in the fifth inning.

Adames made a significant contribution for the Giants earlier in the game with a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo homer in the sixth. This performance marked his fourth multi-homer game of the season, a feat not achieved by a Giants player since Barry Bonds did it in 2004.

Giants pitcher Shōta Imanaga (5-4) earned the win, pitching one inning in relief after starter Carson Whisenhunt allowed three runs and struck out seven over seven innings. Meanwhile, Cubs starter Steele faced challenges, as he struggled to contain the Giants’ offense.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell was ejected during the game for arguing a specific strike call, adding to the tension on the field.

After this win, the Giants extended their winning streak to five games, while the Cubs struggled to find their rhythm against San Francisco pitching. Both teams are set to continue their seasons with pivotal match-ups, with the Giants facing the Baltimore Orioles and the Cubs meeting the Colorado Rockies.