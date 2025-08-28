Sports
Giants Complete Sweep Over Cubs with Dramatic Ninth-Inning Win
SAN FRANCISCO, California — The San Francisco Giants edged the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Thursday, securing a three-game series sweep at Oracle Park. The victory was marked by a thrilling ninth-inning single from Willy Adames, who also homered twice during the game.
With the game tied at 3-3 in the ninth, Adames stepped up after a one-out walk from Cubs pitcher Justin Steele. He singled to right field, allowing pinch-runner Patrick Bailey to score after a throwing error by the Cubs’ defense, clinching the Giants’ 10th walk-off win of the season.
The Cubs initially led the game courtesy of Nico Hoerner’s three-run homer in the second inning, putting them ahead 3-1. However, the Giants rallied to tie the game with two runs in the fifth inning.
Adames made a significant contribution for the Giants earlier in the game with a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo homer in the sixth. This performance marked his fourth multi-homer game of the season, a feat not achieved by a Giants player since Barry Bonds did it in 2004.
Giants pitcher Shōta Imanaga (5-4) earned the win, pitching one inning in relief after starter Carson Whisenhunt allowed three runs and struck out seven over seven innings. Meanwhile, Cubs starter Steele faced challenges, as he struggled to contain the Giants’ offense.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell was ejected during the game for arguing a specific strike call, adding to the tension on the field.
After this win, the Giants extended their winning streak to five games, while the Cubs struggled to find their rhythm against San Francisco pitching. Both teams are set to continue their seasons with pivotal match-ups, with the Giants facing the Baltimore Orioles and the Cubs meeting the Colorado Rockies.
Recent Posts
- Ben Shelton Surprised by Trinity Rodman at US Open Press Conference
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production