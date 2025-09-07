Sports
Giants’ Dexter Lawrence Redefines NFL Expectations
East Rutherford, New Jersey — Dexter Lawrence, a standout tackle for the New York Giants, has made a name for himself in the NFL with his unique combination of size, skill, and knowledge. At 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, Lawrence is often described by teammates and coaches as ‘different,’ a quality that sets him apart in a league filled with elite athletes.
Lawrence, who has embraced the role of nose tackle since 2022, feels proud when he hears this description. ‘That’s a great compliment to hear — that I’m not like everybody else,’ he told The Post. ‘That’s kind of what I strive for and who I want to be.’
In 2024, Lawrence recorded a career-high nine sacks, showcasing his exceptional strength and flexibility. Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson noted how Lawrence dominates his opponents, stating, ‘He makes anyone trying to block him look small like a little kid.’
This unique physicality has left his teammates in awe. Center John Michael Schmitz described getting pushed back into the quarterback during practice as his ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment. ‘You don’t realize how strong he is until you try to block him,’ Schmitz added.
Even though he claims not to be a good trash-talker, Lawrence has his own way of communicating with opponents. He often lets them know how he plans to outperform them on the field, maintaining a confident attitude that complements his playstyle.
Lawrence attributes part of his agility and technique to his wife’s expertise in Pilates. The combination of his massive frame and refined skill set makes him a formidable force on the field and an invaluable asset for the Giants.
