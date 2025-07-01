Giants and Diamondbacks Face Off in Crucial NL West Showdown

Phoenix, Arizona – The San Francisco Giants will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a National League West clash on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Chase Field, with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.

This game marks the beginning of a four-game series between two teams struggling to maintain their playoff hopes. The Giants hold a record of 45-39, while the Diamondbacks sit at 41-42, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are leading the division by seven and a half games.

The Diamondbacks enter the matchup after losing their last four games, including a series sweep at home against the Miami Marlins. They will look to turn things around despite being without starting outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is recovering from a hand injury. Manager Torey Lovullo emphasized the urgency for his team: “We need to find a way to bounce back and play our game.”

San Francisco also comes into this matchup on a downward trend, having dropped five of their last six contests. The Giants’ recent loss to the Chicago White Sox marked a disappointing series defeat for the team.

The Giants will start Logan Webb (7-5, 2.52 ERA), who aims to provide stability to a faltering pitching staff. Webb has been effective against Arizona historically, boasting a 6-3 record and a 2.31 ERA in his career against them. The Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.71 ERA), who has shown promise this season, especially in matchups against the Giants.

Fans can catch the game on FS1, and streaming options are available for those unable to watch on television. Both teams are desperate to end their current skids, adding intensity to this divisional matchup.

As the teams prepare to meet, the stakes are clear. The Giants aim to solidify their position in the playoff race, while the Diamondbacks hope to regain momentum before it’s too late.