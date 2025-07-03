Giants and Diamondbacks Seek to End Losing Streaks on Monday

PHOENIX, Arizona – The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks are both looking to end their recent losing streaks in a pivotal NL West matchup on Monday.

Arizona has lost four consecutive games, which has brought their record down to one game under .500 for the 2025 season and left them 11 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. Meanwhile, the Giants have also struggled, dropping their last two games over the weekend and trailing the Dodgers by 7.5 games in the standings.

Starting for San Francisco is All-Star pitcher Logan Webb, who is aiming to help the team stop their skid against Arizona’s Ryne Nelson. Oddsmakers have favored the Giants on the road, but the question remains: can they control the powerful Arizona offense?

As of now, Giants players are keeping a close eye on their upcoming game against Nelson, who recently transitioned from the bullpen to a starting role. Although he boasts a respectable 3.71 ERA for the season, Nelson has allowed a home run in three of his four starts in June. Additionally, his bullpen ranks 28th in MLB with a combined ERA of 5.31, having surrendered 43 home runs this season.

This scenario could give Giants’ player Rafael Devers plenty of opportunities to hit, as he has homered twice in his last 12 games. Currently, he is hitting .217 but has excelled against right-handed pitchers, driving 12 of his 17 homers this season off them.

On the flip side, Webb has been a standout performer for the Giants. With a remarkable 2.52 ERA and a 2.25 Fielding Independent Pitching score, he has led the team to a 9-8 record across 17 starts this season. Webb has only allowed more than three earned runs in a single outing this year and has pitched at least six innings in every start during June, where he’s maintained a 1.85 ERA.

With the Giants boasting the league’s best bullpen ERA at 2.91, experts expect that Webb’s strong performance may be enough to secure a road win against the Diamondbacks on Monday evening.

As for the betting angles, many believe that Webb’s proficiency combined with the struggles of Nelson’s pitching may lead to a Giants victory. For those interested in wagering, consider picking the Giants on the moneyline.