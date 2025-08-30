Sports
Giants Dominate Cubs 12-3 Behind Devers’ Big Night
SAN FRANCISCO, California — The San Francisco Giants secured a commanding 12-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, fueled by Rafael Devers‘ stellar performance. Devers homered twice and drove in five runs, marking his 200th career homer.
The Giants improved their record to 65-68 with this win, their fourth in a row, while the Cubs dropped to 76-57. Devers started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning and later added a three-run shot in the sixth.
Matt Chapman contributed to the win with an RBI single in the fifth, which led to a chaotic play at home as the Cubs’ right fielder threw the ball wildly. The Giants also benefited from sacrifice flies by other players in the third inning.
Giants rookie starter C. Whisenhunt (2-1) had a solid outing, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three and walking three during his fifth career start. He managed to escape crucial bases-loaded situations in both the first and fifth innings.
For the Cubs, Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer in the second inning, contributing to their early lead. However, the team struggled to capitalize on scoring chances throughout the game, facing their second series loss against the Giants this season.
Cubs right-hander C. Rea (10-6) faced challenges and suffered his first loss of August. He had been strong in previous outings but could not contain the Giants’ offense this time.
Looking forward, the Giants will aim to continue their winning streak, with LHP scheduled to pitch in the series finale against Cubs pitcher.
