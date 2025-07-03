Giants Extend Manager Bob Melvin’s Contract Despite Team Struggles

PHOENIX, Arizona — The San Francisco Giants have extended manager Bob Melvin‘s contract for the 2026 season, despite the team facing a difficult stretch, having lost 12 of their last 17 games. Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey made the announcement before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Melvin, who has 22 seasons of major-league managing experience, has built a strong relationship with Posey, allowing him to maintain his role even under tough circumstances. ‘I’ve tried to understand each organization and what they’re all about,’ Melvin stated. This adaptability has helped him navigate various team dynamics throughout his career.

Posey expressed his confidence in Melvin and his coaching staff, noting, ‘He’s as prepared as anybody each and every day.’ The support comes at a time when the Giants have lost ground in the National League West, currently trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by eight games.

While some may question the extension given the Giants’ performance, Posey believes in the players’ effort, pointing out that the struggles are not due to a lack of effort or leadership. ‘Our rough stretch is most certainly not from a lack of effort,’ Posey added. ‘I see the way that these guys work day in and day out.’

Melvin’s connection with players like third baseman Matt Chapman and right-hander Logan Webb remains strong, with both expressed support for their manager’s extension. ‘Everyone in this clubhouse has his back all the time,’ Webb said, emphasizing the camaraderie within the team.

As the season progresses, Melvin hopes to lead the Giants out of their slump, stating, ‘We feel we’ve got a good thing going here.’ Despite recent uncertainties, the Giants’ front office shows commitment to Melvin’s vision as they look to turn their season around.