Giants Face Athletics in Crucial Game Two Showdown

SACRAMENTO, California — The San Francisco Giants face off against the Oakland Athletics tonight in Game 2 of their weekend series. This matchup at Sutter Health Park begins at 7:05 p.m. PT.

The Giants aim to finish a disappointing 10-game road trip on a positive note. They hold a 48-42 record, and a win tonight would leave them at .500 for the journey, with four wins in their last five games.

Starting for the Giants is right-hander Hayden Birdsong. At 23 years old, Birdsong enters his 20th appearance of the season with a 4.30 ERA and a record of 3-3. Despite his potential, he has struggled in recent outings, allowing 16 runs (14 earned) in 12.1 innings across his last three starts.

On the opposing mound for the Athletics is lefty Jacob Lopez, who is experiencing his first season with the A’s. Lopez brings a 3.88 ERA into the game, holding a 2-4 record in 12 games, including eight starts. After three strong performances, he faced challenges in his last outing, giving up four runs in just three innings.

The Giants’ lineup features Heliot Ramos in left field, Rafael Devers as the designated hitter, and Wilmer Flores at first base, among others. The Athletics will counter with Lawrence Butler in right field and Jacob Wilson at shortstop.

In the broader context of Major League Baseball, the teams come into this game with very different season trajectories. While the Giants aim to maintain momentum, the Athletics (37-54) look to turn around their fortunes, starting with tonight’s contest.

Fans can tune in to the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM. Go Giants!