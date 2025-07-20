Giants Face Blue Jays in Crucial Game on July 20

TORONTO, Canada — The San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays meet in a crucial MLB matchup on Sunday, July 20, 2025. The Giants (52-47) are fighting to avoid a sweep after losing the first two games of the series, including a 6-3 defeat on Saturday.

Robbie Ray will take the mound for the Giants with an impressive 2.65 ERA and a record of 9-3. The Blue Jays counter with Jose Berrios, who holds a 3.75 ERA and is 5-4 this season. The first pitch at Rogers Centre is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET.

Current odds show the game as a pick ’em, with both teams at -108, and the over/under set at eight runs. The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated this game 10,000 times and has gained a reputation for its successful picks, boasting over 40 units of profit on home run prop bets.

The Giants will look to outplay the Blue Jays, who are on a solid run, having defeated them in the last two games. Outfielder Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with a .265 batting average and 14 home runs. He is also leading the team with 99 hits this season.

On the Blue Jays’ side, veteran George Springer is the team’s home run leader with 16, contributing significantly to their current success. He performed well in the series so far, with three hits in Friday’s game.

Both teams have strong lineups, and fans anticipate a compelling showdown as they battle for a win this Sunday.

With the stakes high, fans will be eager to see if the Giants can halt the Blue Jays’ momentum or if Toronto will secure a decisive win and a series sweep.