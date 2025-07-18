Giants Face Blue Jays: Key Matchup Predictions and Betting Odds

TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays will host the San Francisco Giants on Friday, July 18, at 7:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Blue Jays, currently in first place in the American League East, will aim to maintain their lead after an impressive 10-game winning streak that concluded just before the All-Star Break.

As of July 18, Toronto holds a record of 55-41 and sits two games ahead of the New York Yankees and three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox. The Giants, on the other hand, are looking to improve as they continue their campaign with pitcher Verlander on the mound, who searches for his first win at 0-7 and a 4.70 ERA.

Chris Bassitt, with a record of 9-4 and a 4.12 ERA during this season, will represent the Blue Jays. In player prop odds, Bassitt’s strikeouts are set at 5.5, while Verlander’s are at 3.5, rated with a 4-star recommendation from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Betting insights show the Blue Jays as -146 favorites (risk $146 to win $100), while the Giants come in as +122 underdogs (risk $100 to win $122). The total runs set for this matchup is currently at 8.5.

The SportsLine model predicts a final score of Blue Jays 4.9, Giants 4.8, favoring the Giants with a 47% chance of victory in simulations. The Giants also cover the run line at +1.5 in 68% of scenarios, while the total runs might go over 8.5 in 58.7% of cases.

As the season resumes post-All-Star Break, the stakes are high for both teams as they aim to strengthen their positions in the league.