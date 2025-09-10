Giants Face Diamondbacks in Crucial Matchup at Oracle Park

San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco Giants are set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Oracle Park. The game will begin at 9:45 p.m. ET and marks the second matchup in a three-game series.

Bookmakers have the Giants listed as -143 favorites on the moneyline, while the Diamondbacks are underdogs at +120. San Francisco is favored by 1.5 runs at +155 odds, with the total runs set at 7.5 for the game.

The Giants, with a current record of 7-3, have been scoring an average of 7.8 runs per game this season. They lead the league in home runs with 21 and have an ERA of 4.50. Conversely, the Diamondbacks hold a 6-4 record, scoring an average of 4.9 runs per game, with 12 home runs and an ERA of 3.64.

Willy Adames, who recently showcased his skills with two hits in his last game, is one of the players to watch. He has a .230 batting average this season, along with 19 doubles and 27 home runs. Adames ranks 25th in MLB for home runs and 36th for RBIs.

This season, the Diamondbacks have struggled against left-handed pitchers, batting just .215, while the Giants have executed well with runners in scoring position, improving their average to .375 in the last 14 days.

Fans are eager for the matchup, with both teams having compelling reasons to perform well. The Giants will aim to capitalize on their home advantage, while the Diamondbacks look to overcome their current challenges.

As the game approaches, both teams prepare for a critical head-to-head. The Giants will hope to maintain their momentum, while the Diamondbacks seek to turn their fortunes around.