Giants Face Marlins in Key NL Matchup Tonight at Oracle Park

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco Giants are set to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. This matchup comes as both teams enter the game following encouraging series wins.

The Giants, favored with -181 moneyline odds, are looking to continue their momentum after outscoring the Boston Red Sox in their last series, including a comeback victory led by Heliot Ramos‘ impressive four-RBI performance. San Francisco has secured three wins in their last four games, putting them second in the NL West standings.

On the other hand, the Marlins have had a mixed run, recently taking two of three games against the Atlanta Braves. Despite their recent success, Miami still sits at the bottom of the NL East, with a record of 31-45 overall. Cal Quantrill, who has struggled this season with a 3-7 record and a 5.68 ERA, will be the starting pitcher for Miami.

The Giants will counter with Justin Verlander, who is still searching for his first win of the season as he holds a 0-4 record and a 4.61 ERA. Despite his struggles, Verlander has shown improvement, maintaining a 3.32 ERA over his last seven starts.

Betting experts note that while Verlander has been inconsistent, he has had success against Miami in the past, boasting a 2-0 record with a 2.63 ERA in four career starts against them. Conversely, Quantrill’s performance has not reached its potential this season, and with the Marlins’ lineup showing vulnerabilities, the odds appear to favor the Giants.

As fans gear up for tonight’s game, the total has been set at 8 runs. It will be an important matchup for both teams as they strive to improve their standings in their respective divisions.