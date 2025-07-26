Sports
Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
San Francisco, California – The San Francisco Giants will host the New York Mets for a thrilling three-game series this weekend at Oracle Park, starting Friday, July 25. After winning two consecutive games, the Giants (54-49) are looking to maintain their momentum against the Mets (59-44), who have recently swept the Los Angeles Angels.
The Giants have a solid home record of 28-20 and will send ace Logan Webb (9-7, 3.08 ERA) to the mound on Friday night. Webb, an All-Star, has proven to be a workhorse for the Giants, leading the National League in innings pitched and currently ranking third in strikeouts with 140.
The Mets are expected to counter with Clay Holmes (8-5, 3.48 ERA), who has shown resilience despite being the least experienced starter of the weekend matchup. Holmes aims to help the Mets extend their winning streak to five games. The contest kicks off at 7:15 p.m. PT, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area and WPIX.
On Saturday, left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray (9-4, 2.92 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Giants, while the Mets will likely turn to David Peterson (6-4, 2.90 ERA). Saturday’s game will air at 6:05 p.m. PT, with pre-game coverage starting an hour earlier.
Both teams are in the hunt for playoff spots, with key players like Juan Soto and Willy Adames expected to make a significant impact. The Giants are attempting to capitalize on their recent success, while the Mets hope to maintain their position at the top of the NL East.
As both teams prepare for this critical series, the pitching duels promise to be a highlight, featuring some of the best talent in Major League Baseball.
Recent Posts
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless
- NBA Free Agency: Top Unsigned Players and Contract Updates
- Frank Ocean’s Homer Jewelry Brand Makes a Bold Comeback
- New Childcare Center Set to Alleviate Strain in Kentwood
- Rising Rapper Nino Paid Arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland
- Arizona Woman Sentenced for Laptop Farm Scheme Benefiting North Korea
- Chespirito Series Won’t Get Second Season, Cast Confirms
- Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego Attracts Thousands of Fans
- Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Canada Before August Deadline
- Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Blends Sex and Mystery in East Texas
- Ashley Judd Celebrates Aging Body in Viral Instagram Video