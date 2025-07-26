Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series

San Francisco, California – The San Francisco Giants will host the New York Mets for a thrilling three-game series this weekend at Oracle Park, starting Friday, July 25. After winning two consecutive games, the Giants (54-49) are looking to maintain their momentum against the Mets (59-44), who have recently swept the Los Angeles Angels.

The Giants have a solid home record of 28-20 and will send ace Logan Webb (9-7, 3.08 ERA) to the mound on Friday night. Webb, an All-Star, has proven to be a workhorse for the Giants, leading the National League in innings pitched and currently ranking third in strikeouts with 140.

The Mets are expected to counter with Clay Holmes (8-5, 3.48 ERA), who has shown resilience despite being the least experienced starter of the weekend matchup. Holmes aims to help the Mets extend their winning streak to five games. The contest kicks off at 7:15 p.m. PT, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area and WPIX.

On Saturday, left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray (9-4, 2.92 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Giants, while the Mets will likely turn to David Peterson (6-4, 2.90 ERA). Saturday’s game will air at 6:05 p.m. PT, with pre-game coverage starting an hour earlier.

Both teams are in the hunt for playoff spots, with key players like Juan Soto and Willy Adames expected to make a significant impact. The Giants are attempting to capitalize on their recent success, while the Mets hope to maintain their position at the top of the NL East.

As both teams prepare for this critical series, the pitching duels promise to be a highlight, featuring some of the best talent in Major League Baseball.