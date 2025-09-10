Giants Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Week 2 Matchup

East Rutherford, New Jersey — As the New York Giants prepare for Week 2 of the NFL season, the team faces critical decisions regarding their quarterback situation following a disappointing opener.

Coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Daniel Wilson will start again against the Dallas Cowboys, despite his struggles in Week 1, where the Commanders’ pass rush left him looking lost.

“We have a specific strategy for Wilson’s development, and he must hit certain benchmarks before we’re convinced he’s ready for more,” Daboll said. “We have faith in him for now.”

With Wilson at the helm, the Giants aim to stabilize their offensive line and boost overall performance. However, sources suggest that rookie Jaxson Dart is showing promise. “It feels inevitable that Dart will play sooner rather than later,” said ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Despite the temptation to give Dart a shot, Fowler pointed out that benching Wilson after just one game might not be a wise financial move for the Giants. “Sensible teams don’t typically make decisions like this,” he noted.

The Giants seem committed to seeing if Wilson can improve against the Cowboys, a team with a solid defensive reputation.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are in a predicament of their own after a poor performance against the Colts in their opener. “Their season is approaching a crossroads,” Graziamo said, citing concerns about team leadership and overall talent.

The Dolphins will need to quickly identify leaders to navigate through the early challenges, especially with upcoming divisional opponents.

As Week 2 approaches, both the Giants and Dolphins will be under pressure to turn their narratives around, with key performances likely shaping their trajectories this season.