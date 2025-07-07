Sports
Giants: Jameis Winston Set to Back Up Russell Wilson in 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey – Jameis Winston is expected to start the 2025 season as one of Russell Wilson‘s backups for the New York Giants. Reports suggest that some within the organization preferred Winston over Wilson based on their evaluations during free agency.
General Manager Joe Schoen initially sought to trade for Matthew Stafford before settling on Wilson, granting him a one-year contract worth $10.5 million. This deal could increase with performance incentives, indicating a clear performance-based setup for Wilson, who is projected to be the starting quarterback.
Winston, who shifted from being a starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a backup role with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, is now embracing another backup position. He has started only 17 games over the past five seasons, with nearly half of those starts made last year with the Cleveland Browns, where he posted a 2-5 record.
Despite his backup status, Winston’s experience is crucial for the Giants, especially as they look towards the future. The organization selected rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss with the 25th overall pick, signaling potential changes ahead as the team navigates the fallout from releasing former starter Daniel Jones.
If the Giants fail to start the season strongly, the pressure might mount on the coaching staff to consider starting Dart sooner rather than later. However, for now, Wilson seems to have gained the confidence of the organization’s key figures, including the coaching staff and his teammates, who have offered positive feedback on his performance during spring training.
