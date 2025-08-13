Sports
Giants and Jets Gear Up for Joint Practices Ahead of Preseason
East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Giants and Jets are set to hold joint practices this week, kicking off a fresh start as both teams hope to shed past disappointments ahead of the 2025 NFL season. These practices will take place Tuesday and Wednesday before their preseason matchup on Saturday, where fans will be treated to a MetLife Stadium showdown.
Both teams have emerged from challenging seasons and are looking to improve. Giants fans have been vocal about their frustrations, while the Jets struggled to find stability. However, early signs of improvement are apparent.
Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt noted a positive atmosphere around the team, crediting new head coach Aaron Glenn for fostering a competitive training camp environment. Players like Garrett Wilson have expressed appreciation for Glenn’s accountability measures, which contrasts with the previous coaching staff’s approach.
The Giants have similarly begun to feel a renewed sense of hope, especially with their recent draft pick, Jaxson Dart. Reporter Charlotte Carroll highlighted Dart’s promising performance and his potential to become the franchise’s future star. Coach Brian Daboll has praised Dart’s early efforts, even if they come with the usual preseason caveat.
While excitement builds around Dart, pressure increases for the Giants’ leadership. A strong start is vital for Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to secure their positions beyond 2025. Understanding this, the team is closely watching how Dart adapts while he learns behind veterans like Russell Wilson.
On the other side, the Jets are looking at Justin Fields, their new quarterback, as a player who could redefine their trajectory. Rosenblatt pointed out that Fields needs to demonstrate his long-term viability as a starter, while the Jets surrounding talent should support his growth.
As these two teams prepare for their joint practices, many questions remain about who will rise among them. With both teams eager to improve, these practices will serve as an early indicator of each franchise’s potential heading into the regular season.
