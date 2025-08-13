Giants and Jets Gear Up for Preseason Practices

East Rutherford, New Jersey — The New York Giants and Jets are set to hold joint practices this week, highlighting the similarities between the two teams as they approach the 2025 NFL season. Both franchises share the goal of improving after disappointing recent seasons.

While the teams won’t clash in a regular-season game this year, they will practice against each other on Tuesday and Wednesday before their preseason match on Saturday. This practice will culminate in the unofficial title of MetLife champion.

As they look back at last season, both teams had a rough time. The Jets struggled with team dynamics, while Giants fans even hired planes to fly banners over MetLife Stadium demanding change. But what about the current state of each team?

According to Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt, there’s a sense of renewal in New York. New coach Aaron Glenn has made a significant impact. Players note that training camp has become more competitive, and Glenn’s approach to accountability contrasts sharply with previous coaching staff routines. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson expressed how refreshing it is to feel that accountability.

On the other side, Giants reporter Charlotte Carroll has noticed a resurgence of optimism among Giants fans, sparked by the team’s selection of quarterback Jaxson Dart in the NFL Draft. Though it’s only preseason, Dart’s performance has fueled excitement. Coach Brian Daboll praised the young quarterback’s impressive debut, while reminding everyone it’s just the beginning.

As practice week unfolds, there’s cautious optimism surrounding both teams. The Giants aim to improve after a 3-14 season, while the Jets seek stability under Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal.

However, the road ahead won’t be easy. The Giants need strong performances to avoid early season struggles, while the Jets must rely on a solid foundation to break their playoff drought.

Both teams hope that the positive trends will carry over into the season, with fans eager to see how their teams evolve in the coming weeks.