Giants Make Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 MLB Season

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco Giants are taking a unique approach as the 2024 MLB trade deadline approaches. While some decisions raised eyebrows, one move appears to have been a sound decision: trading outfielder Jorge Soler. This past offseason, the Giants dealt Soler to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for veteran reliever Tyler Matzek and corner infield prospect Sabin Ceballos.

The Braves, who originally acquired Soler along with pitcher Luke Jackson, took on the remaining portion of Soler’s three-year, $42 million contract. The trade raised questions since Soler had just signed his contract months prior, and the Giants intended to compete for a playoff spot. Despite an average performance during his time in San Francisco, hitting .749 OPS with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs in 392 plate appearances, Soler has since excelled with a .849 OPS, nine home runs, and 24 RBIs in Atlanta.

However, Soler struggled after joining the Angels, managing only a .674 OPS over 310 plate appearances. His time in the outfield hasn’t been productive, and the Giants chose to keep him out of the field during his tenure with them. Although the initial signing may have been questionable, the Giants are credited for successfully trading him without incurring long-term repercussions.

As they prepare for their second half of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Giants also made some notable moves in the minors. On July 15, the Giants released outfielders Vaun Brown and Jairo Pomares from their Double-A roster. Brown, a 10th-round pick from the 2021 MLB Draft, had a disappointing season, posting a .248 average with no home runs and seven RBIs. Pomares, an international free agent signed in 2018, fared slightly better but still fell short of expectations with a .209 average and nine home runs.

Another piece of good news for the Giants is top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who is currently on a rehab assignment in rookie ball after being sidelined with an injury since late June. Eldridge, who previously excelled in Double-A Richmond this season, is recovering from a strong performance where he reported a .280 batting average with 20 RBIs. With the team’s current situation and other trades, it remains uncertain when Eldridge will make his MLB debut.

The Giants continue to strategize as they navigate the remainder of the season, aiming to develop their younger talents while making the right decisions in trades.