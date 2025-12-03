Giants Manager Evaluates Team During Bye Week Amid Ongoing Struggles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen reflected on a challenging season as the team enters its bye week with a disappointing 2-11 record. After a 33-15 loss in which rookie quarterback J.J. Dart faced criticism, Schoen expressed his concerns about the team’s performance over the last two years, stating, “Not good enough.”

The Giants are on a seven-game losing streak, with Dart being benched for tardiness for the second time this season. The team has also experienced a troubling stretch of 13 consecutive road losses dating back to last year.

Schoen defended Dart, acknowledging that the 21-year-old rookie is adjusting to life in New York. “People make mistakes,” he said, showing optimism about Dart’s future despite recent setbacks. He praised Dart’s potential and noted that selecting a quarterback is a significant organizational decision.

Despite his cautious optimism, Schoen recognized the Giants’ struggle, particularly in the NFC East where they currently sit at the bottom of the standings. “We’re at two wins. Got to do better. We’re not there,” he said, indicating the team’s need for improvement.

Accountability is a key theme for Schoen, as he shoulders the burden of assembling the roster while former head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have already been let go. With a record of 20-43-1 since he took over, Schoen remains under scrutiny but appears secure in his role.

<p“Everybody's going to make mistakes. And we're going to get some things right,” he said, emphasizing the importance of learning from errors. “I'm better today than I was four years ago. God willing, a year from now, I’m going to be better than I am today.”

Schoen’s first draft choices have not met expectations, but he highlighted the team’s positive moves, including the drafting of receiver Malik Dupree and trade for edge rusher Aiden Hall. He believes these developments could make the Giants’ head coaching job appealing to potential candidates.

<p“As we go through the coaching search, if I'm a coordinator looking to be a head coach, the Giants are going to be an attractive job,” he said. The young roster, including promising talent on offense and defense, offers hope for future success.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka is navigating his own challenges, having lost his first three games since stepping in for Daboll. Kafka has yet to discuss the head coach role with Schoen but remains focused on the players and team performance.

When asked about assurances regarding his job security, Schoen acknowledged the need for ownership to evaluate the team’s football operations at the season’s end. He remains confident in filling the head coaching position with the right candidate.

<p"From the calls we've gotten, I think we're going to be able to fill that job," he concluded.