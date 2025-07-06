Giants’ Matt Chapman Returns to Boost Struggling Team

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman returned to the lineup Saturday after missing 23 games due to a right hand injury. The Giants faced the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park in a crucial match for both teams.

Chapman injured his hand during a June 8 game against the Atlanta Braves. He dove back to first base on a pickoff attempt, leading to inflammation that kept him out of action. His return comes as the Giants have struggled, winning only nine of 23 games during his absence.

“I wanted to come back as fast as I could,” Chapman said. “I don’t like watching. I want to help the guys.” He was activated from the injured list ahead of Saturday’s game and inserted into the cleanup position in the batting order.

Manager Bob Melvin expressed relief at Chapman’s return, highlighting his leadership and presence both on the field and in the clubhouse. “He’s the heartbeat of the team,” Melvin said. “It’s huge to have him back.”

Before his injury, Chapman was having a strong season, boasting a team-leading 2.7 WAR and ranking 10th among major league third basemen in fielding percentage at .960. The Giants had a record of 37-28 with him in the lineup.

Chapman’s return comes at a time when the Giants have been scrambling for consistency in the lineup. Throughout his absence, several players filled in at third base, but none could replicate Chapman’s impact. Melvin noted they’ve had to mix and match players due to injuries.

On the day Chapman returned, the Giants also made roster moves, including designating infielder Sergio Alcántara for assignment. This indicates their shift to stabilize the lineup with key players back on the roster.

Chapman will also now play alongside Rafael Devers, acquired from the Boston Red Sox. Devers has struggled statistically since joining the team, but Chapman is optimistic that a stable lineup will enhance overall performance.

This weekend’s series against the Athletics is crucial for the Giants as they look to turn their season around. Chapman’s leadership may help guide the team back on track.