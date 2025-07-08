Giants Miss Out on Key Free Agents, Impacting Future Plans

San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco Giants have faced significant challenges in their pursuit of high-profile free agents over the past few years. Notably, their attempts to sign notable players like Jon Lester and Shohei Ohtani did not materialize, keeping the team from bolstering their roster.

In 2014, Giants executives Larry Baer, Brian Sabean, and Bobby Evans traveled to Atlanta to meet Jon Lester. Despite the effort, manager Bruce Bochy noted Lester’s body language indicated he was unlikely to choose San Francisco, ultimately signing with the Cubs.

The Giants were also hopeful in their pursuit of Ohtani, the Japanese superstar. They devised a plan to use him as both a pitcher and an outfielder, even having trainer Dave Groeschner lead the strategy. However, Ohtani preferred the Anaheim Angels’ offer, which allowed him to play as a designated hitter.

Another missed opportunity came with the Miami Marlins‘ Giancarlo Stanton. After discussings waiving his no-trade clause, Stanton opted to join the Yankees instead, which left the Giants without another star player.

In response to these setbacks, a change in the front office took place, leading to the hiring of Farhan Zaidi. This decision aimed to reset the team’s strategy in acquiring talent. The Giants hoped to attract players like Bryce Harper, who had a history with the organization.

Harper had a positive meeting with the Giants, but with Bochy’s contract only extending for one more year, he expressed concern about the future leadership of the team. Harper sought clarity on Bochy’s plans, and although he admired the Giants, he ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Phillies after confirming his fears.

Harper reflected on his decision, stating, “I love Philadelphia. I love where I’m at and I’m very happy with the decision.” His comments emphasize the uncertainty that still lingers around the Giants as they look to strengthen their roster moving forward.