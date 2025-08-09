Giants’ Montrell Washington Dazzles at Training Camp with One-Handed Catch

East Rutherford, New Jersey – During an intense training camp practice on Monday, New York Giants wide receiver Montrell Washington showcased his skills with a remarkable one-handed catch. The impressive grab, made during 11-on-11 drills, was thrown by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“A play a day will keep the coaches away,” Washington said, intending to prove himself during training camp and secure a spot on the Giants’ regular-season roster. His spirit and drive have been evident as he adapts to numerous positions, hoping to shine despite being listed as a third-team wide receiver.

Washington has often capitalized on opportunities presented by injuries to others, stepping up in the next-man-up role. “I’m just trying to be there to show the guys I’m available, I’m locked in, I can be that guy to make a play for you guys when y’all need me to,” he stated. Washington entered the NFL in 2022 as a fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos and has a college history of dual-threat capabilities as a receiver and returner.

Throughout his collegiate career at Samford, he amassed impressive stats, with 129 catches for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2023, Washington played six games with the Kansas City Chiefs, primarily focused on special teams, but is now eager to showcase his offensive skills.

Reflecting on his entry into the league, Washington noted that he initially lacked the focus needed to excel. “I wasn’t studying enough, wasn’t really taking advantage of my opportunities,” he admitted. “But now, I see what it takes now, I feel like, and I’m ready.” He emphasizes the importance of consistent performance, stating his goal to be out on the field every Sunday with the 53.

As he prepares for the Giants’ preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Washington aims to further impress the coaching staff in all areas, including returning skills. Listed as the No. 2 punt returner and No. 5 kickoff returner, he believes his versatility increases his chances for a lasting spot on the team.

Washington’s standout performances have drawn attention from both fans and coaches. His coach, Brian Daboll, acknowledged Washington’s ability to learn the system quickly and noted, “He’s got some quickness and he’s done a nice job of what we’ve asked him to do.” As training camp continues, Washington remains focused on his motto, striving to make a play each day.