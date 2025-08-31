Giants’ WR Nabers Confident Despite Injury Setbacks Ahead of Season Opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers expressed confidence in his readiness for the upcoming NFL season despite dealing with several injuries during training camp. With less than two weeks until the season opener, Nabers told reporters on Wednesday that he feels great and is prepared to contribute to the team.

“I feel good,” Nabers said, referring to a nagging toe injury that troubled him throughout the offseason. After spending significant time on the sidelines due to various injuries, he remains hopeful for a solid start. “I believe my body is gonna turn it on. We gonna be ready to roll.”

Nabers, who was drafted in the first round, had a standout rookie season, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He averaged 11.3 targets per game, showcasing his importance to the team’s offense. However, his health has been a concern, especially with enhanced quarterback play expected this season.

The Giants also received positive news about their left tackle, who recently returned to practice after recovering from a Lisfranc injury. This boost could significantly impact the team’s passing attack.

Nabers missed two preseason games earlier this month due to a back issue described as minor. He resumed practice last Monday and was held out of the preseason finale for precautionary reasons, assuring fans that he would be ready for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

“We continue to still get work, try to get those catches in and out. But the relationship has been going good,” Nabers said, referring to his chemistry with the new quarterback.

As his focus sharpens on the start of the regular season, Nabers emphasized his desire to win, stating, “Looking to win some games. That’s all I can say. I’m looking to win.”