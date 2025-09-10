Sports
Giants’ Nabers Reflects on Sideline Exchange with Coach Daboll
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers addressed his fiery exchange with coach Brian Daboll during a sideline conversation in Sunday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Both Nabers and Daboll described the moment as the result of competitive spirits.
Nabers, a Pro Bowl player and crucial offensive asset, noted that it appeared the Giants lacked energy, which led to the heated exchange after the first quarter of the game.
“The cameras were just on me,” Nabers said. “I have to be more conscious of that, whether it’s stepping out of my box or talking to Daboll on the side. Just being overall aware of where I’m at.”
Despite having five catches for 71 yards on 12 targets, Nabers remained frustrated with how the team performed overall. The Giants struggled offensively, earning just 231 total yards and failing to score a touchdown.
“Just 12 targets and five catches. It’s not how I want to end the day off,” he remarked. “I know everybody was focused on me getting mad I wasn’t getting the ball, but that wasn’t my concern.”
Nabers explained that his frustration stemmed from his overall performance, indicating that he was trying to motivate the team. “I was trying to get the offense going. I feel that just got pushed over, and everybody was talking about how I had an attitude,” he said.
He also acknowledged his physical condition, as he was limited in practice due to a back injury. However, both he and Daboll expressed confidence that he would play against the Cowboys in their upcoming rematch.
“He’ll be out there practicing,” Daboll said before Wednesday’s workout. “We’ll pull back a couple of reps here or there, but he’ll be in full pads.”
Nabers confirmed his readiness, stating, “I felt good out there. Felt great running around.” He now faces the obligation of helping the Giants end their eight-game losing streak against the Cowboys.
