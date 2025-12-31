Sports
Giants Near Signing Right-Hander Tyler Mahle to One-Year Deal
San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco Giants are close to signing right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle to a one-year contract, according to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. The deal is expected to be finalized soon as part of the Giants’ efforts to bolster their starting rotation.
Mahle, 31, had a solid season last year with the Texas Rangers, posting a 6-4 record along with 66 strikeouts, 29 walks, and a 2.18 ERA over 86 and two-thirds innings. His performance has drawn attention as the Giants aim to enhance their pitching depth.
As January quickly approaches, the free agency market is becoming more competitive, putting pressure on teams like the Giants to make key signings. Fans have expressed mixed feelings about the signing, with some seeing it as a solid low-risk, high-reward move, while others worry about Mahle’s injury history.
“Great signing for SF,” one fan tweeted, highlighting the potential upside of Mahle’s addition. However, concerns linger as Mahle has not pitched over 100 innings since 2022, raising questions about durability.
The Giants hope Mahle can contribute significantly to their rotation as the offseason progresses. This signing does not exclude the team from pursuing additional talent, particularly for their lineup, which fans are eager to see strengthened.
Time will tell if this acquisition is the first step towards a more competitive season ahead for San Francisco.
