Giants Option Sean Hjelle as Carson Whisenhunt Prepares for MLB Debut

San Francisco, California — The San Francisco Giants optioned right-handed pitcher Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday to make room for left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who is set to make his major-league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates later today.

Hjelle’s recent stint with the Giants included two relief appearances, during which he allowed three runs over two innings. His move back to the minors clears a spot on the 26-man roster for Whisenhunt, the top pitching prospect in the Giants’ organization.

Before Whisenhunt’s debut could occur, the Giants also designated right-handed pitcher Carson Ragsdale for assignment to create space on the 40-man roster. This move surprised some fans, as Ragsdale was added to the roster in November as Rule 5 protection, meaning teams typically do not DFA players before they make their MLB debut.

Ragsdale had been struggling with a 5.37 ERA and a 7.19 FIP in Sacramento this year, collecting 58 strikeouts but also issuing 38 walks in 65.1 innings. He was initially a starter but had moved to a relief role without significant improvement in his performance.

Hjelle’s optioning comes after he filled in for pitcher Landen Roupp, who was placed on the Injured List. Hjelle struggled during his time in the majors this season, posting a 7.80 ERA, 5.15 FIP, and 11 strikeouts against nine walks in 15 innings.

Whisenhunt, however, brings excitement to the Giants lineup. Known for his exceptional changeup, fans and teammates alike are eager to see how he performs in his MLB debut tonight at Oracle Park.