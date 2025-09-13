Giants’ Patrick Bailey Dominates MLB Pitch Framing in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO — Patrick Bailey, the San Francisco Giants‘ catcher, is standing out in Major League Baseball with extraordinary pitch framing skills. As of September 12, 2025, Bailey has saved 23 runs via pitch framing, leading his peers in the league and creating 18.8 percent of all positive outcomes.

Bailey’s talent in maximizing pitches is unmatched. He excels at garnering strikes at both the top and bottom of the strike zone, achieving plus-7 runs saved at the top and plus-6 at the bottom. Other catchers, like New York Yankees’ Austin Wells, have shown strength at specific areas, but Bailey’s consistency across all zones is unparalleled.

In the current baseball climate, where pitch framing is increasingly under scrutiny and development, Bailey continues to outperform expectations. He not only boosts the performance of his pitchers, such as Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, but also demonstrates adaptability with various pitch types.

His choice of equipment adds to his unique approach. Bailey uses a custom Rawlings Pro Preferred catcher’s mitt, model PROSCM35-JT39, with a 35-inch circumference. Unlike most catchers who break in a mitt for the season, Bailey prefers to replace his glove every month or so to maintain a defined pocket.

Giants catching coach Alex Burg says Bailey’s technique is unlike any he has seen. While most catchers use one or two gloves throughout a season, Bailey’s method of rapid replacement is driven by personal preference rather than necessity. “Whenever it starts to get loose, it feels like the pocket deforms,” Bailey explained. “I just like how it feels.”

Despite leading the major leagues in framing runs saved, Bailey continues to pursue improvement. He faced challenges with blocking in previous seasons but has notably increased his blocking metrics, now ranking above average after considerable effort and adjustments.

His work ethic is highlighted by his commitment to perfecting his catching style. Bailey’s mitt even features personal touches, such as initials for loved ones and a significant Bible verse. “You are the light of the world,” reads the inscription, symbolizing his approach to the game.

Looking ahead, Bailey is acutely aware of the impending changes in MLB, such as the potential for an automated strike zone. Although he has expressed skepticism about this technology, he remains confident in his ability to adapt.

Bailey’s journey and dedication to his craft exemplify not just his talent but also his desire to continually evolve as a player. Giants manager Bob Melvin recently noted, “He has experience with the pitchers here. Knowing them better allows you to get in position and know where the movement is going to be.”

As the season progresses, Bailey’s performance will be crucial for the Giants, not only in defensive stats but also as a leader behind the plate.