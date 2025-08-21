Sports
Giants’ Pitching Prospect Blade Tidwell Faces Shoulder Injury
SAN DIEGO, CA — In a troubling development for the San Francisco Giants, pitcher Blade Tidwell is set to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after experiencing discomfort during a recent bullpen session. This news may delay Tidwell’s anticipated major league debut.
The 24-year-old right-hander, who currently plays for Triple-A Sacramento, had been performing well since his acquisition from the New York Mets in a trade that sent reliever Tyler Rogers to New York. Tidwell made his major league debut earlier this season and has since posted an impressive 1.69 ERA over three starts with the River Cats, striking out 23 batters in 16 innings.
Giants manager Bob Melvin confirmed Tidwell’s MRI appointment is scheduled for Thursday. The uncertainty surrounding his health complicates the team’s rotation plans as they seek to stabilize their pitching staff.
With Tidwell’s status in limbo, potential replacements include Hayden Birdsong, a 23-year-old who has struggled in four starts for Sacramento, and Carson Whisenhunt, who made three starts with the Giants earlier this season before being sent back to Triple-A. Additionally, Trevor McDonald has shown promise, posting a 3.00 ERA over his last three starts.
The Giants are also weighing the option of promoting top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who has displayed considerable power with nine home runs recently but comes with a .240 batting average. Buster Posey, the Giants’ president of baseball operations, mentioned that while there’s a chance for Eldridge to debut, it is not yet assured.
Furthermore, Jesus Rodriguez, acquired from the Yankees, has struggled in his transition to Sacramento but could also be considered for a call-up when rosters expand. As the Giants navigate this critical phase of the season, the health and performance of their young pitchers will be pivotal for their future.
