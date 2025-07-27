Giants Prepare for Bullpen Game Against Mets on Saturday

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco Giants plan to hold their first official bullpen game of the 2025 season this Saturday against the New York Mets. The Giants previously encountered an unplanned bullpen situation when they traded their starting pitcher just minutes before another game two months ago.

Manager Bob Melvin announced on Saturday that left-handed pitcher Matt Gage will open the game. Gage will face the challenging top of the Mets’ lineup. It is also expected that Carson Seymour, a former Mets draftee, will pitch during the game. Although Seymour has been developed as a starter, he has only thrown nine innings since June 19 and is likely better suited for a relief role.

In preparation for the game, the Giants confirmed they would not make any roster changes until Monday, when they will add a player for the series opener against the Mets. Meanwhile, top pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt was unexpectedly scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday for AAA Sacramento. This raises speculation about whether the organization plans to call him up to start on Monday.

There is also uncertainty about the situation, considering another prospect, Kai-Wei Teng, was scratched earlier in the week without a clear explanation. Fans will have to wait and see if Whisenhunt’s scratch indicates a forthcoming roster move.

For now, Giants supporters can look forward to an intriguing matchup featuring Gage, Seymour, and the bullpen game strategy on Saturday.