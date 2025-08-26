Giants Release Quarterback Tommy DeVito Ahead of Roster Cuts

East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Giants have released quarterback Tommy DeVito ahead of the NFL‘s roster cuts set for Tuesday, according to ESPN.

DeVito had been expected to function as the team’s fourth-string quarterback but was ultimately deemed expendable as the Giants trimmed their roster from 90 players to the required 53. The decision comes after DeVito started 12 games for the Giants over the past two seasons, including nine in the 2023 season.

Nicknamed “Tommy Cutlets” by fans, DeVito completed the preseason with solid stats, throwing eight touchdowns against three interceptions over his career, after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After the team’s recent performances, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll assessed their quarterback lineup. Starter Russell Wilson and first-round pick Jaxson Dart are confirmed roster locks, while Jameis Winston and DeVito were in a competition for the last spot. Unfortunately for DeVito, his release comes down to roster space.

Winston, known for his charisma, recently celebrated a dominant win against the New England Patriots with teammates Dart and DeVito, dubbing themselves the “three amigos.” The camaraderie raised questions regarding Wilson’s standing in the team, especially with fans noting his absence in the celebration.

Despite his release, DeVito’s preseason performance was noteworthy. He excelled with a passer rating of 86.6, completing 13 of 18 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Many believe he could emerge as a valuable backup for another team.

As the Giants finalize their roster, the team will look towards enhancing their lineup for the upcoming season, with DeVito likely to be a desirable option for several franchises needing quarterback depth.