Sports
Giants Release Veteran Catcher Austin Barnes After Short Stint
San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco Giants have released veteran catcher Austin Barnes from their Triple-A Sacramento roster after just over a month with the organization.
Barnes, 35, was originally let go by the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 20, ending his 11-season career with the club where he won two World Series championships. During his time with the Dodgers, he played 612 games, hitting .223 with 35 home runs and 162 RBIs.
After being released, Barnes signed a minor league deal with the Giants on June 27. However, he struggled during his time in San Francisco, recording only a .205 batting average and a .326 on-base percentage in 13 games.
The Giants have been looking to bolster their catching depth and have several options in their system. Sam Huff, Logan Porter, and Jesus Rodriguez are expected to share catching duties moving forward, while Max Stassi remains on the injured list. Despite this availability, no single catcher has emerged as a clear candidate for a promotion to the major league roster.
During his tenure with the Giants, Barnes tallied just 37 plate appearances, resulting in a .509 OPS with no extra-base hits. His struggles at the plate have been a concern since his release from the Dodgers, where he managed to hit only .214 before being designated for assignment.
Barnes is known for his defensive skills and experience, particularly his relationship with Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. His ability to call games and work with pitchers could make him an attractive option for teams in need of catching depth as the season progresses.
Now, Barnes finds himself on the open market, looking for his next opportunity in professional baseball.
