Giants Retain GM Joe Schoen Despite Disappointing Seasons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have announced that Joe Schoen will remain their general manager for the 2026 season despite the team’s struggles over the past few years. The decision comes as the Giants are preparing for a crucial offseason that includes finding a new head coach.

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch released a joint statement acknowledging the 2025 season’s disappointing results. “The 2025 season has been deeply disappointing, and the results on the field have not lived up to the standard this organization and our fans expect,” they stated. Despite a record of 22-45-1 since Schoen’s arrival, they emphasized the importance of continuity in the front office.

Under Schoen, the Giants have struggled to improve, finishing the recent season with a 4-13 record. This marks a slight gain from the previous year’s record of 3-14. Last week, the team fired head coach Brian Daboll following a poor start to the season.

Schoen will lead the search for the next head coach, with candidates expected to include former head coaches and coordinators from around the league. The search criteria are broad, with no particular focus on offensive or defensive backgrounds for the candidates.

Many fans and analysts have questioned the decision to retain Schoen, citing failed drafts and high-profile personnel moves. However, internal team sources point to Schoen’s efforts to improve scouting and the team’s salary cap situation as positive indicators.

“We believe in our young core of talent, which we can build around for future success,” Mara and Tisch stated regarding their faith in Schoen’s vision for the team.

The upcoming coaching search will play a critical role in shaping the Giants’ future, particularly in maximizing the potential of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Ownership believes that the right head coach will help nurture the roster Schoen has worked to build.

Having secured his position, Schoen is now tasked with finding a leader who can elevate the franchise and restore its competitiveness in the NFL.