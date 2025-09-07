Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Shares Insights Ahead of Season Opener

East Rutherford, New Jersey — Abdul Carter, the standout rookie linebacker for the New York Giants, shared insights about his upcoming NFL season in a recent interview with columnist Steve Serby. The third overall pick from the draft took a moment before the Giants’ season opener against the Washington Commanders to discuss his preparations, mentality, and aspirations.

Carter expressed his admiration for legendary linebacker Lawrence Taylor, noting, ‘He’s relentless, the energy, the effort, he don’t care who’s in front of him.’ Carter aims to embody that fierce determination, stating, ‘I feel I’m the baddest player on the field.’ When asked about his on-field mentality, he replied, ‘I try to play every play 100 percent, give my all, and let the results turn out.’

On the subject of adaptability, Carter reflected on his role at Penn State, stating, ‘Whatever my coaches needed me to do, I took it on and I did it to the best of my ability.’ He mentioned that the mental aspect of the game is just as crucial as the physical, adding, ‘There’s obviously a physical side to the game, but a lot of people underestimate the mental side.’

When discussing his fellow teammates, he commented on defensive giants like Dexter Lawrence, describing him as ‘our anchor’ and how watching Lawrence’s attention to detail has influenced his own preparation. Meanwhile, Carter is keen to prove himself on the field, saying, ‘I just want to win. I feel like with team success comes individual recognition.’

As he approaches his debut at MetLife Stadium, Carter anticipates the excitement of the moment, remarking, ‘I like to take a moment just to take everything in… but after that, lock in on playing the game.’

With high expectations ahead, Carter asserted his preparedness for the bright lights of New York, stating, ‘I’m ready, I’ve been playing in bright stages my whole life.’ His message to Giants fans is clear: ‘I’m just writing my story, I’m just getting started. I’m gonna leave my own legacy.’