Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Returns Amid Concerns Over Concussions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jaxson Dart was back in action for the New York Giants during Monday Night Football after recovering from a concussion. This marked his first game since November 9 against the New England Patriots, but the rookie quarterback faced immediate pressure on his return.

The drama unfolded quickly after the Patriots scored first on a touchdown by Marcus Jones. Dart, looking to scramble for a first down on second-and-13, was flattened by Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss near the sideline. The hit sent Dart flying out of bounds and incited a scuffle between players from both teams.

Although the referees ultimately deemed the hit clean after reviewing the play, Giants tight end Theo Johnson was penalized for a personal foul during the aftermath, as he was among the first to confront Elliss. Even so, Dart’s ramped-up physicality has raised concerns. He’s been hit four times this season and missed two games due to concussion protocol.

After the game, Dart acknowledged the need to improve his decision-making to avoid such hits, stating, “I’m getting used to this speed, this level. In college, I very rarely slid. This is a different beast.” Dart, the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft, has shown talent, throwing for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns, and adding rushing numbers in nine games this season.

Despite his early success, the Giants have struggled this season, entering the game against the Patriots with a record of 2-10. Coach Brian Daboll has emphasized the importance of keeping Dart healthy moving forward, underlining that reckless play could jeopardize the team’s future.

As the Giants navigate this rebuilding year, keeping Dart off the injury report remains a priority. Fellow teammates have urged him to slide more during runs and avoid putting himself at risk, particularly against stronger NFL defenses.

Dart’s father elaborated on his son’s competitive spirit, recalling times when Jaxson would always want to take on bigger opponents. “He just loved that part of football,” Brandon Dart said.

As the Giants prepare for future games, balancing Dart’s aggressive playstyle with his health will be crucial. Coaches have already indicated that they might limit his designed runs to help manage his safety on the field.