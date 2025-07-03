Sports
Giants’ Ryan Walker Struggles Early But Shows Signs of Improvement
San Francisco, California — San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker is having a fluctuating season in 2025. In a recent game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, he allowed two runs in a 5-2 loss.
The 29-year-old Walker entered this season with high hopes, coming off a strong 2024 where he had a 1.91 ERA and made a significant impact with 99 strikeouts over 80 innings. However, this year has been a different story as he currently holds a 4.64 ERA.
While the numbers may appear disappointing at first glance, deeper analysis reveals a more nuanced picture. Many of Walker’s performance metrics remain strong, yet there is a stark drop in his strikeout percentage, which fell from the 94th percentile last season to the 49th in 2025. His Whiff percentage also dipped from 74th to just 14th percentile.
This season, Walker’s ERA rose sharply early on due to two difficult outings, where he surrendered six runs in just two-thirds of an inning. Since that rough start, his ERA has gradually improved, showing a 3.72 ERA in May and lowering further to 2.92 in June.
Despite these setbacks, Walker’s progress indicates he may have the opportunity to regain his form as the season continues. He has multiple outings to refine his game and find consistency on the mound.
