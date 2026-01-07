Giants Seek New Head Coach Amid Offseason Changes

East Rutherford, New Jersey – The New York Giants are entering a significant offseason after finishing the 2025 NFL regular season with a disappointing 4-13 record. With the departure of head coach Brian Daboll, who was fired after just ten games, the team is actively searching for a new head coach.

General manager Joe Schoen remains in his position and plans to conduct a thorough search for Daboll’s successor. Mike Kafka, who served as the offensive coordinator and went 2-5 in his stint as interim head coach, will be interviewed for the role.

One name emerging as a potential candidate is Davis Webb, the current passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos. Webb, who played for the Giants as a third-round draft pick in 2017, has a unique connection to the organization and is viewed as a rising star in coaching.

Before retiring as a player in 2022 after a brief time with the Giants, Webb shared a college quarterback room with notable players like Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield while at Texas Tech. After transitioning into coaching under Sean Payton in Denver, Webb’s reputation has grown, particularly through his work with quarterback Bo Nix.

Despite his youth at 30 years old, Webb is well-regarded by peers, although his lack of head coaching experience poses a challenge. He could possibly miss the title of the youngest head coach in NFL history by mere weeks if hired before turning 31 on January 22.

The Giants can only hold virtual interviews with Webb for now, as the Broncos are currently in the postseason as the top seed in the AFC. This restriction means the Giants may need to act fast if they wish to secure Webb’s services.

As the coaching carousel begins to spin, the Giants are expected to explore multiple candidates thoroughly. Webb’s history with the team and potential for growth make him an intriguing figure in this coaching search. His success could depend on how the Broncos’ postseason unfolds.