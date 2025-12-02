Giants Seek To Replace Coach Amid Losing Streak and Search Dilemmas

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New York Giants are in search of a new head coach after firing Brian Daboll. With the team currently sitting at 2-10 and on a six-game losing streak, general manager Joe Schoen faces pressure to identify suitable candidates before the end of the season.

After another disappointing season, Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch are seeking a coach who can turn around their struggling franchise. Schoen will be observing the New England Patriots closely this week, as the Patriots are favored to win their tenth consecutive game against the Giants.

This season, the Giants have found themselves blowing fourth-quarter leads in several games, including losses against the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. The team has not won a game on the road this season, making it 0-7 and contributing to a record-breaking 12 consecutive road losses dating back to last year.

Schoen’s coaching search will not be simple. The team has already considered several veteran coaches, like Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, both of whom have contracts that may complicate the possibility of a trade.

Additionally, John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals have also emerged as potential candidates. Harbaugh has recently signed a three-year extension while Taylor’s position remains uncertain as the Bengals struggle through a challenging season.

As the Giants prepare for the upcoming game, fans and analysts are expressing doubt about Schoen’s ability to attract top-tier candidates following a string of disappointing seasons. The team needs a proven leader who can instill confidence and resilience in a squad that seems lost.

Ultimately, as the Giants conduct their coaching search, the outcome may hinge not only on Schoen’s choices but also on his ability to convince a new coach to take on the challenges of rebuilding a struggling franchise. The search for stability continues, and the next few weeks will prove crucial for the future of the Giants.