Giants Set to Face Mets with Whisenhunt on the Mound

NEW YORK, NY — The San Francisco Giants will send Carson Whisenhunt to the mound against the New York Mets on Sunday, August 3, 2025. The game begins at 1:40 p.m. ET at Citi Field.

Whisenhunt, a promising young pitcher, is looking to improve his performance as the Giants face the Mets, a team they recently battled. The Giants come into this matchup feeling the pressure after a tough series against the Mets, where the teams split their first two games this week.

The Mets recently ended a rough west coast trip, losing three straight games to the San Diego Padres. In their last outing, the Mets fell to San Francisco 12-6, with Kodai Senga picking up the win for New York.

Fans can watch the game in-market on SNY and nationwide on MLB Network and MLB.TV. The Mets have been active in the trade market, acquiring Tyler Rogers from the Giants and Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals to bolster their bullpen, which has been hit hard by injuries.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed optimism about the new acquisitions, stating, ‘We got better as a team. Tyler gives you a different look. He can get righties and lefties.’ As the Mets continue to chase the National League East title, the performance of their new bullpen will be critical.

Whisenhunt faces a challenging lineup, but with solid pitching and defensive support, he hopes to secure a much-needed win for the Giants as they navigate a tough stretch of their season.

As the Giants and Mets face off, fans expect an exciting matchup filled with pivotal plays and potential game-changers.