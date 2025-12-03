Giants Show Interest in Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Amid Coaching Search

East Rutherford, New Jersey — The New York Giants are searching for a new head coach after firing Brian Daboll. One name reportedly held in high regard by the organization is Marcus Freeman, the current head coach at Notre Dame.

Freeman expressed gratitude for the consideration in a recent interview. Speaking on The Post, he mentioned that being thought of by a franchise like the Giants is humbling. “The gratitude you have, for one, even being mentioned by an organization like that,” Freeman said. “I got a lot of respect for all NFL teams, but the history of the Giants is tremendous.”

As the Giants navigate a challenging season with a 2-11 record, the Fighting Irish are enjoying a different fate. They are currently ranked 10th in the College Football Playoff Top 25 after winning 10 consecutive games, bouncing back from an 0-2 start. Freeman took over at Notre Dame in 2021 and has built a successful program with a 43-12 record.

“The result of [success at Notre Dame] is having your name mentioned for a place like the New York Giants,” Freeman added. “It’s humbling, but I always use it as a reminder to be grateful for what I have because if you’re not grateful for it, I often say you’re gonna lose it.”

Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke to reporters and confirmed the team is supporting interim head coach Mike Kafka during this transition. “My focus right now is on supporting Kafka as we go forward,” Schoen stated. “Has it been perfect? No, but I’m very confident in my staff, in myself, and our ability to get this franchise back to where it needs to go.”

As speculation continues around the Giants’ head coach position, Freeman’s success story at Notre Dame serves as a notable point of interest.