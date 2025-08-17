Giants Show Promise in Preseason Win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Giants showcased their future potential in a 34-25 victory against the Buffalo Bills during their preseason opener on Saturday.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, 36, made his presence felt as the expected starter for the Giants, completing six of seven passes for 28 yards on the opening drive, which ended in a 53-yard field goal by Graham Gano.

Following Wilson, 22-year-old Jaxson Dart entered, displaying his capabilities as New York’s quarterback of the future. Dart, a first-round pick from Ole Miss, finished the half with a strong performance, going 12 of 19 for 154 yards and throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The game was competitive, with both teams trading leads throughout the second half. After a tight scoring battle, backup kicker Jude McAtamney secured the lead for the Giants with a 42-yard field goal with 7:13 left in the game.

The Bills’ third-string quarterback, Mike White, contributed with two touchdown passes in the second half but fell short as the Giants maintained their lead. Giants’ backup quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito also saw action, with Winston completing 7 of 11 for 62 yards, while DeVito finished with 10 of 14 for 73 yards and an 8-yard touchdown to Jonathan Ward.

The performance of both quarterbacks raised excitement among fans, hinting at a promising season ahead for the Giants.