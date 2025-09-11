Giants Stick with Russell Wilson as Starting Quarterback for Week 2

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants will keep Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback for their upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday. Wilson started in the Giants’ season opener, a 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders, but his performance raised questions about his future role.

In the loss, Wilson completed 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards, but he did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions. Under pressure, he connected on only 2 of 12 attempts for 26 yards and was sacked twice. The offense fell flat, totaling just 231 yards, and failed to score in the red zone during key moments.

Daboll faced scrutiny regarding Wilson’s starting position but confirmed after analyzing the game that there was no serious consideration for rookie Jaxson Dart to step in this week. “No,” Daboll said. “Russ will be the starter.”

Despite the lackluster performance, Daboll emphasized that Wilson’s struggles were not solely his fault and highlighted the team’s collective need to improve. “That game just doesn’t fall on Russell Wilson. We have to do a better job collectively — coaching, planning,” he said.

Jaxson Dart, selected in the first round of this year’s draft, served as Wilson’s backup and was expected to make an impact this season. He had a strong preseason, completing 32 of 47 attempts for 372 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. However, for now, the Giants are sticking with the veteran Wilson.

“I have confidence in Russ,” Daboll stated. “We’re doing everything we can to develop Jaxson. [Dart] spends a lot of time in the building… to be ready to go.” Even so, Wilson remains focused on his performance despite the mounting pressure surrounding his role. After the loss, he stated, “We gave it our all physically… We didn’t capitalize [in the red zone], so that’s what we’ve got to do.”

As the Giants prepare for their match against the Cowboys, the team’s strategy will be critical to their success, with Wilson at the forefront, and Dart waiting in the wings.