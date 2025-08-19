Giants Struggle After Acquiring Rafael Devers from Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The San Francisco Giants are facing challenges following their acquisition of Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. After a promising start, the Giants have slid to a disappointing 18-31 record since trading for the All-Star third baseman, raising concerns about manager Bob Melvin’s future with the team.

Devers, seen as one of baseball’s top hitters, has not replicated his previous success in his new team, batting only .221 with seven home runs. His struggles have been compounded by injuries to key players such as Matt Chapman and underperformance from the bullpen and starting rotation.

Critics argue that Melvin’s management of Devers and the team’s defense has contributed to mounting losses, including 14 of the last 15 games at Oracle Park. As the Giants fall further from playoff contention, the organization faces tough decisions regarding their leadership.

Buster Posey, Giants president of baseball operations, now must reconsider Melvin’s role after initially expressing confidence just weeks ago. “Just six weeks after San Francisco Giants boss Buster Posey thought it was time to pick up manager Bob Melvin’s $4 million option, he now must decide in these next six weeks whether to fire him,” noted USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The situation in San Francisco has drawn comparisons to the Red Sox, who have seen their dynamics shift positively since Devers left, further highlighting the stark contrasts in performance between the two teams. Devers’ former club has embraced a winning culture, challenging the narrative surrounding his departure.

The next several weeks could set the course for the Giants, determining not just Melvin’s fate but the future direction of the team.